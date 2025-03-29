Why Mixing Pesto And Alfredo Sauce Might Be Your New Favorite Pasta Trick

Whether you use it to smother a heaping pot of fettuccine or lather across pizza dough for piling on toppings, Alfredo sauce is a timeless Italian provision with an on-the-nose creamy richness. Traditionally prepared by combining butter, Parmesan cheese, and pasta water, with modern iterations often featuring heavy cream, Alfredo sauce — despite its rightfully earned icon status — has a relatively one-dimensional flavor profile. However, with the help of pesto, you can deepen the flavor of Alfredo sauce to enjoy a more dynamic-tasting pasta dish.

Pesto is an Italian spread made from fresh basil, garlic, Parmesan cheese, buttery pine nuts, and olive oil. With an herbaceous, garden-fresh flavor accented by delicate whispers of cheesy richness and earthy undertones, pesto is the perfect vehicle for imparting complexity into a creamy Alfredo sauce. Because aroma plays a fundamental role in taste perception, the bright bouquet of scents affixed to pesto makes the flavor of Alfredo sauce feel bolder and more memorable. Visually, pesto-infused Alfredo sauce boasts a pop of color, transforming an otherwise pale, uniform dish into something more vibrant. Because it's made with familiar ingredients commonly used in a wide variety of dishes, pesto sauce marries wonderfully with foods frequently found in Alfredo-based dishes, such as grilled chicken, roasted vegetables, and steak, ensuring you never have to omit or compromise on your favorite Alfredo sauce fixings.