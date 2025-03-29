How To Cook Broccolini For The Absolute Best Flavor And Texture

There is no shortage when it comes to delicious, good-for-you vegetables in this world, and certainly no shortage of ways to enjoy them. But some veggies can be a bit more intimidating than others if you don't know the best way to do them justice. Broccolini, a broccoli lookalike with a long, crisp stem and tiny florets at one end, may just hold the crown of uncertainty when it comes to cooking, with many people wondering how to get the best flavor and texture out of this nutrient-rich veggie. You may have heard of broccolini under a different name: baby broccoli or tender stem broccoli. The vegetable, which has been around in U.S. markets since 1996, was created in Japan specifically to have a mild taste and thrive in warm climates.

Like with most vegetables, there are plenty of ways to cook broccolini, but if you want to cut to the chase and get the best possible texture and tastiest flavor, bust out the frying pan and olive oil. You don't want to cook broccolini long, no more than five minutes, or you'll waste that beautiful combination of crunchiness and tenderness nature has already provided. Instead, give it just enough time and heat to get a nice char, and be sure to work in small batches so the broccolini isn't crowded in the pan. This lets the delicate stalks make the most of the hot surface area rather than steaming in the pan, which will overcook it quickly.