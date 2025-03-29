The Iconic Holiday Candy You Never Knew Was Gluten-Free

Despite the fact that they are historically branded as an Easter candy, Peeps are actually available year-round! While they may be a little difficult to find in person in-between holiday seasons, Peeps can be located in stores using the company's product locator,and some online candy retailers also sell them. It will always be easiest to find themed Peeps in more popular chain stores near the holidays.

However, do not fret! You may not need to buy more Peeps if you stock up during the Easter season. Some Peep lovers say that the marshmallow treats can last up to a year if unopened, but sticky-sweet marshmallows generally have a shelf-life of 6-8 months past the "best by" date on their package and can be enjoyed by those who don't mind if they're just a bit sticky. Opened packages of Peeps can also be enjoyed after their printed "best by" date, but only for around 2-4 months. So, between the holiday seasons that may seem Peep-less, perhaps consider buying in bulk in order to avoid a marshmallow drought.

