The Iconic Holiday Candy You Never Knew Was Gluten-Free
The appearance of chocolate bunnies and candy eggs can get anyone excited for Easter. However, one festive candy has become synonymous with not only the holiday, but the spring season as well: Peeps! While almost everyone has come face to face with the brand's Classic Yellow Marshmallow Chicks, Peeps also offers a plethora of different flavors and shapes (including rabbits for Easter, monsters for Halloween, and snowmen for Christmas). Despite the fact that Peeps are the most popular Easter candy, many fans are unaware that some of these candies are surprisingly gluten-free!
The aforementioned Classic Marshmallow Chicks are labeled gluten-free on the Peeps website and the candy's label, but each package of Peeps should be carefully inspected for the gluten-free label before purchase. Some of the new or non-permanent items may not be gluten-free. Those who cannot consume gluten should also be cautious when looking for gluten-free Peeps, as even the classic chicks may be produced in a factory that also handles gluten and could fall victim to cross-contamination.
When can I purchase Peeps marshmallows?
Despite the fact that they are historically branded as an Easter candy, Peeps are actually available year-round! While they may be a little difficult to find in person in-between holiday seasons, Peeps can be located in stores using the company's product locator,and some online candy retailers also sell them. It will always be easiest to find themed Peeps in more popular chain stores near the holidays.
However, do not fret! You may not need to buy more Peeps if you stock up during the Easter season. Some Peep lovers say that the marshmallow treats can last up to a year if unopened, but sticky-sweet marshmallows generally have a shelf-life of 6-8 months past the "best by" date on their package and can be enjoyed by those who don't mind if they're just a bit sticky. Opened packages of Peeps can also be enjoyed after their printed "best by" date, but only for around 2-4 months. So, between the holiday seasons that may seem Peep-less, perhaps consider buying in bulk in order to avoid a marshmallow drought.
