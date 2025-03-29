Give Your Next Margarita A Caffeinated Twist With Espresso

Margaritas and espresso? Oh, you better believe it. Your immediate impression might be soured by the thought of pouring black espresso into a lime-tart, salt-rimmed margarita, and we don't blame you. However, the espresso margarita is more than just a perfect margarita mixed with espresso.

This bold, buzzy cocktail keeps the classic ingredients of a margarita — tequila and orange liqueur — ditches the lime, and adds rich espresso and coffee liqueur. It's fairly similar to a classic espresso martini, but with tequila and a bit of citrusy sweetness. While an espresso martini leans into the smooth, slightly neutral taste of vodka with a stronger coffee flavor, an espresso margarita brings a bolder, more complex flavor with tequila's distinct edge and a hint of orange. The contrast is electric. Tequila's herbal, earthy bite plays beautifully with coffee's deep bitterness, while a hint of orange liqueur smooths it all together. So, next time you're torn between a caffeine boost and a boozy indulgence (or you get that Sabrina Carpenter song stuck in your head), skip the decision fatigue and go straight for an espresso margarita. It's proof that sometimes the best ideas are the ones that sound a little wild.