Give Your Next Margarita A Caffeinated Twist With Espresso
Margaritas and espresso? Oh, you better believe it. Your immediate impression might be soured by the thought of pouring black espresso into a lime-tart, salt-rimmed margarita, and we don't blame you. However, the espresso margarita is more than just a perfect margarita mixed with espresso.
This bold, buzzy cocktail keeps the classic ingredients of a margarita — tequila and orange liqueur — ditches the lime, and adds rich espresso and coffee liqueur. It's fairly similar to a classic espresso martini, but with tequila and a bit of citrusy sweetness. While an espresso martini leans into the smooth, slightly neutral taste of vodka with a stronger coffee flavor, an espresso margarita brings a bolder, more complex flavor with tequila's distinct edge and a hint of orange. The contrast is electric. Tequila's herbal, earthy bite plays beautifully with coffee's deep bitterness, while a hint of orange liqueur smooths it all together. So, next time you're torn between a caffeine boost and a boozy indulgence (or you get that Sabrina Carpenter song stuck in your head), skip the decision fatigue and go straight for an espresso margarita. It's proof that sometimes the best ideas are the ones that sound a little wild.
Refining your espresso margarita
Crafting the perfect espresso margarita is all about balance. The espresso is obviously a major component, so choose one you like. A freshly pulled espresso shot brings deep and roasted complexity with a touch of crema, though you could use a cold brew concentrate for a smoother, less bitter profile that blends seamlessly with tequila. Either way, make sure your coffee is bold enough to stand up to the strength of tequila, and let it cool before mixing it with your other ingredients.
Speaking of tequila, you can really lean into the flavor with a reposado variety, which can offer hints of vanilla and caramel, making the drink feel just a little more luxurious. Use classic triple sec or Cointreau for your hint of orange, and feel free to take it even further with a smoky, charred orange slice on top. For coffee liqueur, opt for trusty ole Kahula, or add extra oomph with homemade coffee liqueur. If you like your espresso martinis on the creamier side, throw in a splash of Bailey's, but keep in mind that it could soften the margarita's signature boldness. A pinch of cinnamon or a dash of bitters can lend a whisper of spice, heightening the contrast between tequila's bite and espresso's richness. For a final flourish, garnish with a classic salted rim to balance the flavors.