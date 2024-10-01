Rick Steves' Favorite Meal While Traveling Took Place In An Iconic Food Locale

As travel writer Rick Steves wrote on his blog, what was a special moment for him was just another family dinner night for his Italian hosts. At the Gori farm, a family estate in the Tuscan-emilian foothills, Steves enjoyed one of the best meals he's ever had while traveling: bread with extra-virgin olive oil, prosciutto and pecorino cheese, and fresh pasta. The fare was prepared in a kitchen that's been used to cook delicious meals for six centuries (via Rick Steves Classroom). While sipping on a glass of the family's own red wine, he experienced the simplicity and harmony of a Tuscan table. "The food was simple, rustic, but it was all a good marriage," Steves told Travel + Leisure. "The meat and the cheese fit the wine, and it was just delightful."

Advertisement

But what made the experience his all-time favorite meal goes well beyond the food itself. "It's the convivial ambience of the moment. You're in a historic room, with several generations of people that live on the land right there," he elaborated to Travel + Leisure. Everything laid on the table for the meal was produced locally – the prosciutto, pecorino, and wine came from the Gori farm. Steves explained on his blog that this farm-to-table experience is part of Italy's Slow Food movement, where needless speed is sacrificed for the sake of tradition. "It may be more labor-intensive and expensive, but it's tastier and — just as important — consumers are more closely connected to their food," Steves wrote.

Advertisement