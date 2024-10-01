Rick Steves' Favorite Meal While Traveling Took Place In An Iconic Food Locale
As travel writer Rick Steves wrote on his blog, what was a special moment for him was just another family dinner night for his Italian hosts. At the Gori farm, a family estate in the Tuscan-emilian foothills, Steves enjoyed one of the best meals he's ever had while traveling: bread with extra-virgin olive oil, prosciutto and pecorino cheese, and fresh pasta. The fare was prepared in a kitchen that's been used to cook delicious meals for six centuries (via Rick Steves Classroom). While sipping on a glass of the family's own red wine, he experienced the simplicity and harmony of a Tuscan table. "The food was simple, rustic, but it was all a good marriage," Steves told Travel + Leisure. "The meat and the cheese fit the wine, and it was just delightful."
But what made the experience his all-time favorite meal goes well beyond the food itself. "It's the convivial ambience of the moment. You're in a historic room, with several generations of people that live on the land right there," he elaborated to Travel + Leisure. Everything laid on the table for the meal was produced locally – the prosciutto, pecorino, and wine came from the Gori farm. Steves explained on his blog that this farm-to-table experience is part of Italy's Slow Food movement, where needless speed is sacrificed for the sake of tradition. "It may be more labor-intensive and expensive, but it's tastier and — just as important — consumers are more closely connected to their food," Steves wrote.
Why Rick Steves loves traveling in Italy
Although Rick Steves considers Europe his beat, journalistically speaking, which is why he recommends avoiding European continental breakfasts, you might be surprised to learn his favorite country to visit is actually India. And while it might initially seem like a strange leap in logic, his fondness of the South Asian country has inspired his love for Italy. "In Europe, my favorite country is Italy, probably because it's the closest thing to India in Europe," he explained to Travel + Leisure. "It's bella chaos; they call it beautiful chaos."
While Steves loves traveling in Italy for its rich cultural history, iconic landmarks, and masterful artworks, it's the vibrant, warm, and welcoming spirit of the people that he loves most of all. "The piazza — if I had to sum it up in one word, it's the piazza," Steves told Travel + Leisure. "That's where the generations come together, and it's just love, community. Americans can be inspired by that." Of course, between the world's rarest pasta and the numerous courses served at Italian restaurants, Italy's food is worth writing home about, too.
The next time your travels take you to Italy, consider following in Steves' footsteps and going beyond the usual Tuscan haunts to less well-traveled towns. Perhaps try Pistoia, home to the Gori farm. You might also have the best meal of your life there.