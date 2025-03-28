The Sushi Burger Is A Fresh Spin On Handheld Meals

Sticky rice is commonly used in sushi, and it's necessary for creating this unconventional burger bun. It's also known as glutinous rice and gets its sticky texture from its high starch content. This is why you can't substitute it out, as other white rice won't stick together enough to form a bun. You can shape the sticky rice and use it as-is, or you can take things one step further and fry it to turn it into crispy rice. Just shape the rice bun as you normally would, then cook it in hot oil, until it's golden brown on both sides. This adds a little extra crunch to the burger.

The flavor combinations for the inside of the sushi burger are up to you. You can add some marinated steak and leafy greens, or spread softened cream cheese on the rice, then top it with cucumber, thinly-sliced avocado, and crab meat or shrimp for an easy twist on a California or New York roll. You can also make homemade spicy mayo and pair it with diced shrimp or tuna. For an even truer sushi flavor, wrap the burger in a nori sheet, which is dried piece of seaweed, before serving it. This extra layer will also ensure the burger stays together while you eat it.