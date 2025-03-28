Why You Shouldn't Worry About Overcooking Lamb Shank For Tender Meat
You might say that slow cookers are the modern day version of a magic cauldron since they're capable of transforming combinations of tough, hard, and bitter ingredients into tender, flavorful, crave-worthy meals. This magic comes from their ability to heat your recipe at a low and consistent temperature for hours at a time — something that certain types of food require in order to unlock and showcase their deliciousness.
This is particularly true with tough cuts of meat such as lamb shanks. Since the shanks come from the lower part of the leg, they're a tougher cut of meat that, of the two most common braising methods, benefits most from a long, slow, bubbly bath in herb-infused beef broth and red wine. The application of low-and-slow heat prevents the meat on the shanks from seizing, allowing it instead to relax, soak up the flavors in the braising liquid, and become fork tender.
In fact, some cooks claim that it's impossible to overcook lamb shanks, though this is something of an overstatement. Once it gets past the falling-off-the-bone stage, additional heating could cause it to become dry, stringy, and chewy. However, it takes many hours of cooking to get to this point. The more common faux pas is not braising them long enough, which can also result in a tough and chewy bite. That's why slow cookers are so helpful; you don't have to use one, but it makes the whole process essentially fuss-free.
Guidelines for the most delicious braised lamb shanks
Since they are incredibly difficult — though not impossible — to overcook and fairly straightforward to prepare, lamb shanks are a great option when you want to make a meal to impress but are low on time or energy. The big thing to remember is that you get out of a recipe what you put into it: Don't skimp on the seasoning or try to braise in water or you get a juicy, succulent lamb shank that's also unforgivably bland. It's also crucial to submerge your shanks at least halfway into the braising liquid to prevent them from drying out during their long cook time. You can do this by adding your shanks first, sprinkling the veggies evenly around them, and then dousing everything in your sauce.
When it comes to braising liquid, beef broth blended with red wine is the most popular choice, but you can also use chicken or veggie stock. It's recommended to season and sear your shanks as well as you can, before nestling them amongst your veggies to slow-roast, since it adds layers of caramelized flavor to the dish. Roast for about two hours on low in an oven or six to eight hours on low in a slow cooker. Serve it with something light and refreshing, such as a kale Caesar salad or garlicky steamed peas. You can also use the leftover lamb bones to make stock for your next braise.