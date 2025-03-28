Why You Shouldn't Worry About Overcooking Lamb Shank For Tender Meat

You might say that slow cookers are the modern day version of a magic cauldron since they're capable of transforming combinations of tough, hard, and bitter ingredients into tender, flavorful, crave-worthy meals. This magic comes from their ability to heat your recipe at a low and consistent temperature for hours at a time — something that certain types of food require in order to unlock and showcase their deliciousness.

This is particularly true with tough cuts of meat such as lamb shanks. Since the shanks come from the lower part of the leg, they're a tougher cut of meat that, of the two most common braising methods, benefits most from a long, slow, bubbly bath in herb-infused beef broth and red wine. The application of low-and-slow heat prevents the meat on the shanks from seizing, allowing it instead to relax, soak up the flavors in the braising liquid, and become fork tender.

In fact, some cooks claim that it's impossible to overcook lamb shanks, though this is something of an overstatement. Once it gets past the falling-off-the-bone stage, additional heating could cause it to become dry, stringy, and chewy. However, it takes many hours of cooking to get to this point. The more common faux pas is not braising them long enough, which can also result in a tough and chewy bite. That's why slow cookers are so helpful; you don't have to use one, but it makes the whole process essentially fuss-free.