Is Aldi Hot Sauce Really Frank's Red Hot?

In recent years, some astute Aldi shoppers have noted that the German supermarket chain's in-house brand of hot sauce, Burman's, seems suspiciously similar to famed buffalo wings ingredient, Frank's Red Hot. Some even believe the two are identical, but is this true?

So, first up, Aldi has many of its own in-house brands that it completely owns (including Burman's) and sells exclusively in its own stores. However, sometimes the external companies responsible for Aldi brands also manufacture other brands; there's even a technical overlap between Aldi and Trader Joe's. While there are hints of some overlap between spice giant McCormick, the owners of Frank's Red Hot, and Aldi — including unproven rumors that McCormick provides the discount supermarket's spices — there's no clear indication that the two companies work together. What's more, the two sauces have slightly different ingredient lists, also implying different producers. Both are made with aged cayenne pepper, distilled vinegar, salt, and garlic, but the Aldi brand lists the thickener xanthan gum, while Frank's lists water (it's possible, but unlikely, that the Aldi brand left water off its ingredients list, as it's generally required to be listed). So, the two sauces aren't the same.