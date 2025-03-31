How To Clean Oven Racks Without Scrubbing For Hours On End

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Grease is notoriously difficult to clean off anything because the molecules are hydrophobic and won't dissolve well with water-based cleaners. And few places accumulate more nasty buildups of baked-on grease than in an oven. The common strategy is to spray a cleaner like Easy-Off Heavy-Duty Oven Cleaner or Goo Gone Oven & Grill Cleaner, wait the three minutes the instructions recommend, and then start scrubbing and scrubbing — seemingly forever. But of all the oven-cleaning hacks you need to try, there's one that will save a lot of effort and protect you from sore arms, and it doesn't involve the oven's clean setting or your bathtub.

Before you get started, remove the grimy oven racks and take them outdoors so the fumes stay out of your house. Essentially, follow the directions on the canister. That means spraying them liberally with the cleaner from about 9 to 12 inches away to ensure an even coating. Then you just wrap them airtight with plastic wrap, either from your kitchen or the kind you buy for moving. Alternatively, you can use a large plastic trash bag.

In either case, you can let the racks stew in the cleaning liquid for at least 45 minutes, up to overnight, while you go off and do something else. By the time you get back, your cleaning fluid of choice should have penetrated the grease enough to let you wipe it off rather than endlessly scrub.