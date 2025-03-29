Should You Be Concerned About Arsenic In Apple Juice?

In 2024, the beverage manufacturer Refresco faced a product recall for apple juice containing an unexpected ingredient: arsenic. If that company name doesn't sound familiar, it's probably because you only know the popular apple juice brands that use Refresco for production, like Great Value, Clover Valley, Nature's Nectar, Tropical Delight, and more. The FDA flagged over 140,000 cases across these retailers, and it raised some eyebrows over just how arsenic ended up in a sweet beverage beloved by children.

Inorganic arsenic in apple juice should not exceed 10 parts per billion — a standard set by the FDA since 2013. The Refresco products had to be recalled because they exceeded the federal limit of arsenic with some levels of 13.2 parts per billion (ppb). Over decades-long tests, the mean arsenic level is well below 10 ppb with an average of 4.6 ppb. To put these numbers into perspective: A glass of grocery store apple juice isn't going to give anyone arsenic poisoning. You're fine to consume it in moderation, just as you do with any other food and drink.