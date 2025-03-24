This Iconic Canned Tuna Brand Is In The Midst Of A Lawsuit For An Appalling Reason

San Diego-based Bumble Bee Foods is facing a lawsuit from four fishermen claiming abuse and forced labor while working on fishing boats within the company's supply chain. The lawsuit was filed on March 12, 2025, in a United States District Court in Southern California on behalf of four Indonesian villagers who worked on different fishing boats in the supply network. CNN calls the lawsuit a landmark one, as it's the first time a forced labor case has been brought against an American seafood company. Representatives for Bumble Bee have told multiple news outlets the company would not comment on the legal proceedings.

Detailed in a PDF of the filing, the four men cite different instances of physical abuse, denial of food and medical care for severe injuries, forced labor, and a form of debt bondage, in which fees and fines reduced their wages and would leave them indebted to their employers if they quit. According to the suit, volunteer investigators used a consumer sourcing feature on cans of Bumble Bee tuna called "Trace My Catch" to verify that the boats each of the plaintiffs worked on were harvesting albacore tuna for Bumble Bee. The suit not only seeks recompense for the plaintiffs, but assurance that measures will be put in place protecting other laborers on fishing boats that supply Bumble Bee with tuna.

