How To Store Your Homemade Ice Cream The Right Way
Homemade ice cream is a delicious, refreshing treat and a fun activity rolled into one. Not only can you experiment with ingredients and resurrect discontinued Ben & Jerry's ice cream flavors, it's also an easy way to avoid allergens and preservatives. You don't even need to purchase an ice cream maker, since there are plenty of ways to make ice cream without a machine. However, homemade ice cream is more prone to freezer burn because it doesn't contain the same preservatives and stabilizers as store-bought brands.
Though freezer-burned ice cream is still safe to eat, the risk here is in ruining the flavor of your homemade treat. Freezer burn occurs when frozen food is left improperly sealed. The cold air inside the freezer draws the moisture from the food, causing the ice crystals associated with freezer burn. This process doesn't spoil the food, but it does dull the flavor and make it less pleasant to eat.
The smartest way to avoid freezer burn is to store your ice cream properly. After making sure your freezer is set to 0°F or less, put your homemade ice cream in an airtight container. If you regularly purchase ice cream, you can reuse plastic pint containers with lids that close tightly. Cardboard containers, on the other hand, aren't the best choice because they're made to be disposable. Once you've finished the ice cream that came in them, it'll be difficult to make them airtight.
Features every homemade ice cream storage container should have
If you prefer homemade ice cream over the store-bought stuff, it might be prudent to consider purchasing some containers specifically made to store ice cream. There are lots of options on the market in different colors, sizes, and styles, so choosing the right one is a matter of finding a product that fits your aesthetic and storage needs. It's also best to look for high-quality products — they may cost a little more, but you'll need to replace them less often and they'll keep your ice cream fresher for longer.
High-quality ice cream storage containers will be made from durable, freezer-safe materials and have airtight lids. Remember that airtight storage is what keeps your ice cream fresh and flavorful. Durable, freezer-safe containers are less likely to crack and allow their contents to freezer-burn. This means ordinary food storage containers you'd place in your fridge aren't suitable for storing ice cream.
BPA-free plastic, stainless steel, and glass are all durable materials that can stand up to the temperature changes of being shifted in and out of the freezer. Many people choose stainless steel and plastic over glass, however, because glass could break or crack more easily than the other options. Additionally, dishwasher-safe options are often made to withstand extreme temperature changes easily, so this may be a detail to look for when choosing the right container.