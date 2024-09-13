How To Store Your Homemade Ice Cream The Right Way

Homemade ice cream is a delicious, refreshing treat and a fun activity rolled into one. Not only can you experiment with ingredients and resurrect discontinued Ben & Jerry's ice cream flavors, it's also an easy way to avoid allergens and preservatives. You don't even need to purchase an ice cream maker, since there are plenty of ways to make ice cream without a machine. However, homemade ice cream is more prone to freezer burn because it doesn't contain the same preservatives and stabilizers as store-bought brands.

Though freezer-burned ice cream is still safe to eat, the risk here is in ruining the flavor of your homemade treat. Freezer burn occurs when frozen food is left improperly sealed. The cold air inside the freezer draws the moisture from the food, causing the ice crystals associated with freezer burn. This process doesn't spoil the food, but it does dull the flavor and make it less pleasant to eat.

The smartest way to avoid freezer burn is to store your ice cream properly. After making sure your freezer is set to 0°F or less, put your homemade ice cream in an airtight container. If you regularly purchase ice cream, you can reuse plastic pint containers with lids that close tightly. Cardboard containers, on the other hand, aren't the best choice because they're made to be disposable. Once you've finished the ice cream that came in them, it'll be difficult to make them airtight.

