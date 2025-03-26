Tea Sandwiches Get A Southern Twist With This Cheesy Bread

If you enjoy entertaining, you've likely made tea sandwiches before. They're the perfect answer to feeding a crowd, a unique subset of sandwich that turns the lunchtime staple into a classy snack. We love the fluffy bread and creamy spread that goes all the way to the edges, the crunchy cucumbers, finely sliced radishes, and everything else that makes these sandwiches exquisite. They're filling without being overly heavy, and you get to give house guests options with different varieties laid out on the table. The next time you're planning a tray of tea sandwiches for entertaining, think about adding one more variety to shake up the presentation: Make a few cheese puff sandwiches to round out your finger sandwich spread.

Cheese puffs are bite-sized buns, pillowy on the inside and crispy on the outside — of course, with a generous helping of cheese mixed in the dough. While they're popular in the American South, you'll see cheese puffs at diners and on kitchen tables all over the world. They can be made ahead and frozen, which makes these savory bread bites the perfect thing to keep on hand for serving as a side dish or an appetizer. Because of their size, they're also perfect for finger sandwiches — just slice them open and dress them up in different ways to cater to your guests and your style of event.