Julia Child's Favorite Place To Buy Cookware Is A Parisian Staple

Not only was Julia Child's favorite cuisine French, but she had a special place in her heart for French cookware, too. In fact, her favorite place to buy kitchen tools was at a kitchen supply store in Paris called E. Dehillerin. Found at 18 rue Coquillière in the First Arrondissement (less than a 10-minute walk from the Louvre), the brand has been around since the 1880s and opened the doors to its rue Coquillière shop just 10 years after its inception.

In her 2006 memoir, "My Life in France," Child wrote that she was "thunderstruck" by the contents of the store, which housed everything from whisks to tiny spoons to her beloved copper pots. Eventually, she struck up a friendship with the owner, and, during the time she lived in Provence from 1948 to 1952, collecting cookware became something of a hobby. Julia Child loved her pots so much that her husband designed a custom blue pegboard so she could hang her 30 pots and pans on their kitchen wall. In their small French kitchen, storage space was limited, but Child loved organization. So, Paul Child cut up and painted some boards, outlined the shape of every pot and pan Julia had onto it, and hung it up inside.

The pegboard and pot system became so synonymous with the chef that today they are displayed in the Smithsonian National Museum of American History (along with other features of Julia Child's kitchen, like her refrigerator magnets).