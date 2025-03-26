Here's Who Makes Costco's Kirkland Brand Maple Syrup

When you buy a product with Costco's Kirkland brand on it, that doesn't mean that Costco itself produced the product, be it batteries or coffee. And Costco is often a little coy about which companies are actually behind many Kirkland products, although online sleuths have often figured it out. Sometimes it can be a major brand — Starbucks has been known to produce Costco's Kirkland brand coffee, for instance — but it can also be little-known companies behind those high-quality Kirkland products.

It's the latter that's the case for Kirkland maple syrup. Two Canadian companies supply maple syrup to Costco: The Maple Treat and Citadelle. While it's no household name, The Maple Treat is a subsidiary of Lantic, Canada's largest sugar company. The Maple Treat is very well-established, claiming to be the world's largest bottler of maple syrup, selling to over 58 countries. The company produces most of its syrup in the French-Canadian province of Quebec but has one producing plant in Vermont, and it sources syrup from some 1,500-plus farmers (who supply maple sap). It boasts that its syrup has no chemicals, preservatives, or other additives.

The Maple Treat sells syrup independently of Costco with its own branding, rather than Kirkland's, and also produces crunchy maple flakes for use in cooking and baking (although these are not sold through Costco). Overall, it's a highly-established company, as is Citadelle.