What's The Difference Between Italian Meatloaf And American Meatloaf?
With a base of ground meat, both American and Italian versions of meatloaf offer two different takes that speak to two different culinary practices, local ingredients, and a love for overflowing plates that are far from flavorless. Italians might adore meatloaf for tasting like an oversized meatball and those who grew up on an American diet might think of it as making a big ol' hamburger. The idea is similar, but not exactly identical. While every meatloaf lover has an idea about what makes a truly perfect meatloaf, the answer may be a world (or an ocean) apart.
While the Italian and the all-American meatloaf versions are about as disparate as a thin-crusted Neapolitan pizza is to a Chicago deep-dish, they are both treasured by their communities. In fact, meatloaf is loved so much that in both Italy and the U.S., it has different varieties depending on where you go to enjoy it in each country. No matter how many times the recipe is plated up with familiar faces and loved ones, passed down through the generations, or safeguarded as a family tradition that deserves some secrecy, meatloaf in both U.S. and Italian households will always be held to a high standard. Whether you prefer your meatloaf smothered in ketchup or stuffed with mozzarella, the differences between an American and an Italian one keep your tastebuds curious.
What to know about Italian meatloaf
Italian meatloaf — or polpettone — is packed with the larger-than-life seasonings and character that you'd expect from a traditional Italian recipe. It is considered to be a "big meatball" since the recipe is similar with some added ingredients. While the main ingredients are pork, beef, and veal, the majority of the flavor comes from a wide array of Italian seasonings. Polpettone maintains its reputation for being simple and tasty because of classic ingredients like fresh parsley, several cloves of garlic, onion, Parmigiano-Reggiano (or other regional cheese), white bread soaked in water or milk, eggs, salt, black pepper, and optional olive oil. Other additions vary according to the region: In Rome, you'll likely find celery, lamb, and boiled eggs added to the mix, while in Tuscany ground veal and carrots are super common additions.
Italian cooking is no stranger to a hefty drizzling of sauce. Polpettone is often served with a tomato-based sauce — a staple in many Italian dishes — or alongside well-seasoned potatoes for an extra-filling meal. As far as texture goes, it is often described as moist and is eaten in slices. It's very common for most Italian dishes to be cooked on the stove (an oven-based dish isn't very typical culturally speaking) which is one key difference between polpettone and its American counterpart. Italian meatloaf is usually enjoyed as a family meal for any occasion throughout the year, but as with any home-cooked meal, it will probably taste a little better at the table on a slow and sun-filled Sunday.
What to know about American meatloaf
The classic all-American meatloaf is a true comfort food that is undoubtedly a national staple. Nothing brings about nostalgia faster than a meatloaf placed at the center of the dinner table. Much like polpettone, the American version is all about keeping bellies full with a simple meaty mix of beef, pork, and veal — but not all traditional recipes call for all of these ground meats, just like in Italy, you can opt for all or one depending on your crowd and tradition. Across the country, variations add in a hint of chili sauce or barbeque smokiness that's true to Southern flair. The key ingredients though are similar to polpetonne, calling for beef, pork, veal, garlic, breadcrumbs, eggs, salt, pepper, and milk (in a pinch powdered gelatin can stand in the place of veal).
Unlike the Italian version, an American meatloaf feels quite incomplete without its signature glaze. The glaze is typically a blend of ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, yellow mustard, brown sugar, salt, pepper, and other preferred seasonings. The glaze accounts for a sweetness and boldness that is as ambitious as it is American and what makes many head back for seconds. You can also incorporate vegetables in your meatloaf like chopped mushrooms, celery, carrot, or bell peppers. While the meatloaf is very much about capturing that juicy texture that you signed up for, the vegetable undertones balance out the flavors. The texture of the meatloaf once baked is soft, moist, and dense enough to offer a certain weightiness with zero crumbling. Typical dishes to serve with American meatloaf include mashed potatoes as well as roasted or glazed vegetables.