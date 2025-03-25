What's The Difference Between Italian Meatloaf And American Meatloaf?

With a base of ground meat, both American and Italian versions of meatloaf offer two different takes that speak to two different culinary practices, local ingredients, and a love for overflowing plates that are far from flavorless. Italians might adore meatloaf for tasting like an oversized meatball and those who grew up on an American diet might think of it as making a big ol' hamburger. The idea is similar, but not exactly identical. While every meatloaf lover has an idea about what makes a truly perfect meatloaf, the answer may be a world (or an ocean) apart.

While the Italian and the all-American meatloaf versions are about as disparate as a thin-crusted Neapolitan pizza is to a Chicago deep-dish, they are both treasured by their communities. In fact, meatloaf is loved so much that in both Italy and the U.S., it has different varieties depending on where you go to enjoy it in each country. No matter how many times the recipe is plated up with familiar faces and loved ones, passed down through the generations, or safeguarded as a family tradition that deserves some secrecy, meatloaf in both U.S. and Italian households will always be held to a high standard. Whether you prefer your meatloaf smothered in ketchup or stuffed with mozzarella, the differences between an American and an Italian one keep your tastebuds curious.