The Proper Way To Incorporate Vegetables Into Meatloaf

A meatloaf recipe done right is a little like a beef and pork casserole. That is to say, it's not just filled with ground meat, a bit of bread, eggs, and sometimes, ketchup. It's also a place where you can sneak a few more veggies into your diet. As with most recipes of this sort, vegetables in meatloaf often come out better if they're cooked a bit before you put them into the dish. If you don't cook them a little before you stuff your meatloaf with them, the veggies may still be crunchy when you take that first bite.

To avoid that eventuality, start your meatloaf-making tasks by sweating some chopped vegetables in your cooking oil of choice. This encourages the veggies to release their flavors. At the same time, sweating softens the vegetables a bit before you add them to the raw meatloaf ingredients. You don't have to cook them fully. Some of the cooking action should happen in the oven. Sweating just speeds things up, ensuring that you end up with cooked — not raw — veggies.

You'll want to keep a couple of things in mind. First, make sure to add a generous pinch of salt to the veggies in your skillet. Salt pulls the moisture (and the flavor) out of them. Don't oversalt them, but don't be stingy, either. Second, your pan needs to be just right. It can't be too big or you'll get scorched veggies. It also can't be too small, which causes vegetables to steam instead of sweat.