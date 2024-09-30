Save Yourself Time And Energy And Let Your Blender Clean Itself

A blender is one of the most useful kitchen tools for making smoothies, purees, hollandaise sauce, and more, but cleaning it can be a pain. Unfortunately, this is why many people go above and beyond to avoid using the appliance. Nothing is worse than trying to scrub off stubborn food that's stuck in literally every crevice, especially on the blades. Cleaning the tool after blending sticky or thick ingredients like peanut butter, molasses, or honey can also be incredibly frustrating.

However, washing a blender doesn't have to take a ton of time or elbow grease. Instead, you can put it back to work and make it clean itself. To do this, fill the pitcher halfway with water and add a bit of dish soap, then turn the appliance on. After the soapy water has had enough time to get in all the crevices, about 30 seconds or so, you should have a spick-and-span blender that you can rinse out, dry, and put away.

Keep in mind that this method works best after you've just used your blender and any food remnants haven't had time to dry or harden inside. That said, if you've left a dirty blender sitting for a while, not all hope is lost. Let warm water soak in it for a bit to loosen any dried food, making it much easier to clean.

