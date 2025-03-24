Yes, You Can Save Your Undercooked Bread. But You Have To Act Fast

The aroma of freshly baked bread wafts across the kitchen. You have patiently waited for your bread to cool in anticipation of that scrumptious first bite of warm, rustic bread. You slice through the perfectly golden, crusty exterior of your loaf of bread, giddy with excitement, only to be dejected by a dense, gummy, undercooked center. But, before you toss that loaf into the trash along with your hopes and dreams for delicious homemade bread, you'll be pleased to know that your undercooked bread can be salvaged!

All you need to do is heat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and return the undercooked loaf for an additional 10 to 20 minutes of baking. This technique works even if your bread has already cooled. If your undercooked bread has the coveted, golden crust and you're worried about it over-browning during the second bake, simply tent the loaf with aluminum foil, and you're set. Another key factor to consider is how far the bread has progressed in its completion. If you've caught the problem when the bread is nearly finished cooking, the extra few minutes in the oven ought to do the trick. However, if the bread is severely undercooked with a completely raw center, attempting to revive it might be a lost cause.

Don't have time for an immediate rebake? Treat your undercooked loaf as par-baked bread. Once completely cooled, wrap tightly or store in a freezer-safe airtight container, and freeze it as you would for long-term storage of fully-baked bread. When you're ready to enjoy it, thaw it overnight in the refrigerator, finish baking for a few minutes longer than your recipe suggests, and enjoy.