The Tangy And Spicy Ingredient To Add To Tuna Salad

Take your tuna salad sandwich from mundane to marvelous with the addition of kimchi, a staple ingredient in Korean households. In the same way dill pickles add a little something extra, kimchi's tart, spicy flavor can kick the flavor of tuna salad into high gear. And it's really easy to throw together.

You can make a batch of classic napa cabbage kimchi yourself, but it's easier to pick up a jar of store-bought kimchi. If your local supermarket doesn't have it, it's easily found at your local Korean market or even Costco. Just chop the kimchi into smaller pieces and mix it right into your own tuna salad recipe. Or you can toss your tuna and kimchi with sesame oil, soy sauce, green onion, and sesame seeds for an entirely different tuna salad experience. But when you're handling the kimchi, use gloves so the pepper seasoning doesn't stain your hands.