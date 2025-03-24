The Bourbon Brand You Probably Didn't Realize Michael Symon Is Behind

Do you dream of a collection of the world's best bourbon, all arranged in one big room just waiting to be tasted? Celebrity chef Michael Symon did, and he partnered with other whiskey aficionados in 2023 to launch a brand that puts all the emphasis on offering exquisite whiskey to bourbon connoisseurs, collectors of unique spirits, and to every average whiskey-lover. And while Symon's name is attached to the unveiling of the new brand, River Roots Barrel Company is laser-focused on famous bourbon and other spirits, curating the ultimate whiskey lover's experience in an unassuming Cleveland warehouse along the Cuyahoga River.

Michael Symon knows how to select good bourbon like he knows how to pick the best steak, and is a self-proclaimed whiskey-enthusiast. With his partners at River Roots Barrel Company, he's put as much energy into this whiskey-lover's dream as he has into his restaurants, books, and television appearances. We're willing to take his advice on bourbon, just like we trust his culinary tips on how to grill the perfect bratwurst and how to keep avocado halves green.