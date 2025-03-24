The Bourbon Brand You Probably Didn't Realize Michael Symon Is Behind
Do you dream of a collection of the world's best bourbon, all arranged in one big room just waiting to be tasted? Celebrity chef Michael Symon did, and he partnered with other whiskey aficionados in 2023 to launch a brand that puts all the emphasis on offering exquisite whiskey to bourbon connoisseurs, collectors of unique spirits, and to every average whiskey-lover. And while Symon's name is attached to the unveiling of the new brand, River Roots Barrel Company is laser-focused on famous bourbon and other spirits, curating the ultimate whiskey lover's experience in an unassuming Cleveland warehouse along the Cuyahoga River.
Michael Symon knows how to select good bourbon like he knows how to pick the best steak, and is a self-proclaimed whiskey-enthusiast. With his partners at River Roots Barrel Company, he's put as much energy into this whiskey-lover's dream as he has into his restaurants, books, and television appearances. We're willing to take his advice on bourbon, just like we trust his culinary tips on how to grill the perfect bratwurst and how to keep avocado halves green.
Discover your personal barrel of bourbon at River Roots
At River Roots, you can choose your own personal single-barrel bourbon or other type of whiskey from their inventory and have it bottled under your own private label — with your own graphics and everything. Private barrel picks are open to individuals or to groups, so you can commemorate any life event with a private label bourbon just for you. Just schedule an appointment through the River Roots website.
River Roots offers tastings, too, so you can explore the warehouse. And the brand also offers its own collections of bottled bourbon for sale. Two types of bourbon were released with River Roots Barrel Company's launch, a 13-year Kentucky straight bourbon, 113-proof, aged in port wine barrels with a $270 price tag, and a five-year Kentucky straight single-barrel bourbon that was about $80. Those bourbons are sold out now, and new collections are offered on the River Roots Barrel Company's website, as well as at the warehouse. You can bottle online for a single-barrel bourbon neat or to elevate a top-shelf old fashioned.