The Chocolatey Pop-Tart Flavor You Should Avoid Buying At The Store
From sweet wild berries to frosted banana bread, the Pop-Tart brand has a slew of enticing flavors for customers to grab and indulge in. While some sound delicious, like the classic frosted strawberry, are there any we should leave on the shelf? To find out, we sat down and ranked 13 Pop-Tart flavors worst to best. According to our findings, the Pop-Tart flavor you should avoid buying at the store is the Chocolatey Chip Pancake flavor.
While the sound of a warm, fluffy stack of flapjacks seems heavenly, the brand missed the mark with this one. Intended to be a medley of rich chocolate and maple flavors, this pick went too heavy on the maple, which even our writer's kids found to be too sweet. If that wasn't enough, this Pop-Tart has the highest calories out of any box. Luckily, this flavor seems to be one of the more difficult flavors to find. It's new and limited edition, so you probably won't come across it unless you're looking for it.
What customers have to say about it
While we aren't the biggest fans of this particular Pop-Tart, we're not alone either. Customers on Reddit shared their disappointment in Chocolatey Chip Pancake too. Many referenced the weird maple flavor and odd aftertaste as their reasoning behind their aversion to this treat. One likened the flavor to licorice, and another called it "cookie dough on top of a cracker with sugar." (Very detailed!) Another fan took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to review the product too, citing the bland filling as their biggest complaint. "[It] sort of tastes like pancakes," they said. Not much of a selling point.
If it's a pancake flavor you're seeking, it might be best to spend an extra hour flipping up a batch yourself. But if it's simply a new flavor Pop-Tart you want to try, check out our list for the best Pop-Tart flavors. (And if you're still not satisfied, then try out our recipe for Homemade Blueberry Cheesecake Pop-Tarts.)