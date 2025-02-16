The Chocolatey Pop-Tart Flavor You Should Avoid Buying At The Store

From sweet wild berries to frosted banana bread, the Pop-Tart brand has a slew of enticing flavors for customers to grab and indulge in. While some sound delicious, like the classic frosted strawberry, are there any we should leave on the shelf? To find out, we sat down and ranked 13 Pop-Tart flavors worst to best. According to our findings, the Pop-Tart flavor you should avoid buying at the store is the Chocolatey Chip Pancake flavor.

While the sound of a warm, fluffy stack of flapjacks seems heavenly, the brand missed the mark with this one. Intended to be a medley of rich chocolate and maple flavors, this pick went too heavy on the maple, which even our writer's kids found to be too sweet. If that wasn't enough, this Pop-Tart has the highest calories out of any box. Luckily, this flavor seems to be one of the more difficult flavors to find. It's new and limited edition, so you probably won't come across it unless you're looking for it.