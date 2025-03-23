The Chef Tip For Delicious Scallops That Is Frowned Upon By The FDA
While we all know that certain types of meat should pretty much never be eaten raw, like chicken, others are a little more ambiguous. Some people like their steak so rare it's blue, for instance, and sushi is largely built on the consumption of raw fish. When it comes to seafood, food safety enforcement agencies like the FDA may warn consumers against eating it raw or partially cooked — but some culinary experts say otherwise (with caveats).
Scallops are so delicate and delicious that when properly sourced, they shine without much preparation. Though the FDA guidelines, especially for pregnant women, recommend cooking scallops until they appear opaque and firm, it's common to enjoy scallops that have only been lightly seared or even served raw, such as in sushi, ceviche, or crudo. Many gourmet chefs, including chef Andy Kitko, swear by raw scallops.
Kitko, the executive chef of Oceans New York and Carlotto New York, says, "My favorite way to enjoy scallops is raw, this really showcases their sweet flavor and silky texture." If raw scallops sound intimidating, there are seasoning tips you can use to zhuzh them up, but according to Kitko, the best way to ensure they are tasty and safe is to source fresh Japanese scallops.
Why you should seek out fresh Japanese scallops for raw preparations
If you're buying scallops to prepare at home, it's important to note that they're not all created equal. Broadly, the bivalves are categorized by their size and source, and you'll find either small bay scallops or larger sea scallops. For raw or even lightly cooked preparations, it's best to stick with sea scallops, which can be more easily diced or sliced, and to stay away from wet-packed scallops, which are packed with diluting additives.
Like any seafood, sea scallops can be further categorized by the location from which they're farmed, and according to chef Andy Kitko, Japanese scallops — ideally in season — are the cream of the crop. "Japanese Scallops are sweeter than your average scallop. They're firm, yet juicy and buttery, and therefore they can be prepared in a variety of traditional and modern ways that highlight its natural flavors and delicate textures."
Though he notes that Japanese scallops can be enjoyed "raw, grilled, steamed, or fried," their freshness makes them ideal for preparing raw from a food safety standpoint. If you are planning on preparing shellfish raw, Kitko recommends that you "purchase seafood from a reliable source or origin that prioritizes sanitization and freshness." Japanese seafood is often considered sushi-grade and "uses instantaneous freezing technology to ensure the seafood maintains virtually the same taste and texture as fresh ones," he explains. "This precise and prompt processing makes scallops tender and preserves freshness," he adds. So, the next time you have a hankering for the marvelous mollusks, heed this expert advice.