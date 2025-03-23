The Chef Tip For Delicious Scallops That Is Frowned Upon By The FDA

While we all know that certain types of meat should pretty much never be eaten raw, like chicken, others are a little more ambiguous. Some people like their steak so rare it's blue, for instance, and sushi is largely built on the consumption of raw fish. When it comes to seafood, food safety enforcement agencies like the FDA may warn consumers against eating it raw or partially cooked — but some culinary experts say otherwise (with caveats).

Scallops are so delicate and delicious that when properly sourced, they shine without much preparation. Though the FDA guidelines, especially for pregnant women, recommend cooking scallops until they appear opaque and firm, it's common to enjoy scallops that have only been lightly seared or even served raw, such as in sushi, ceviche, or crudo. Many gourmet chefs, including chef Andy Kitko, swear by raw scallops.

Kitko, the executive chef of Oceans New York and Carlotto New York, says, "My favorite way to enjoy scallops is raw, this really showcases their sweet flavor and silky texture." If raw scallops sound intimidating, there are seasoning tips you can use to zhuzh them up, but according to Kitko, the best way to ensure they are tasty and safe is to source fresh Japanese scallops.