Whole Foods Mac And Cheese Bites Recall: Here's What You Need To Know

While this is far from being one of the biggest food recalls in U.S. history, C.H. Guenther & Son LLC urged all those who purchased one of the affected Small Bites products to destroy the box. Follow the steps of the safest way to dispose of recalled foods. Then, customers can bring a valid receipt to Whole Foods for a full refund. For any other concerns, customers can contact C.H. Guenther & Son LLC at 1-210-227-1401. Or, for more information about the recall, check out the FDA website.

This isn't the only recall announced on March 14 that could affect those allergic to eggs. HAR Marspeth Corp in New York also put out a recall on its JINGA GLASS NOODLE W/ VEGETABLES due to undeclared eggs. These noodles were sold at H Mart stores around the country. No illnesses have been reported related to this product either.

Even if products don't claim to contain certain ingredients, or restaurants have an allergy-friendly menu, accidents happen, and you never know when an allergic reaction could occur. To prevent future illnesses, stay up to date on signs of an allergic reaction. If you experience symptoms such as hives, sneezing, coughing, wheezing, or digestive problems, see a doctor for treatment. (And consider keeping an EpiPen on hand at home, just in case.)