Whole Foods Mac And Cheese Bites Recall: Here's What You Need To Know
If you recently purchased the 365 Whole Foods Market Small Bites Macaroni & Cheese, listen up. This product was just recalled for potentially containing undeclared meat and eggs, per an FDA announcement. The unlisted ingredients could result in severe allergic reactions for those sensitive to them. While no illnesses have been reported at the time of this article's writing, to be safe, all packages purchased between February 6 and March 11 should hit the bin. Products affected by the recall will have the UPC Code 99482499709 stamped on the package's side and come with a best-by date of November 29, 2025.
The Whole Foods mac and cheese bites are sold in an 8.5-ounce package and located in the frozen aisle of Whole Foods stores nationwide. The product's manufacturer, the San Antonio-based C.H. Guenther & Son LLC, issued the recall on March 14 after a customer contacted the company. The customer claimed to have bit into one of the mac and cheese bites to find meat instead. The problem has since been corrected, and the producer has put preventative measures in place to prevent any future incidents.
What to do if you've bought the recalled mac and cheese bites
While this is far from being one of the biggest food recalls in U.S. history, C.H. Guenther & Son LLC urged all those who purchased one of the affected Small Bites products to destroy the box. Follow the steps of the safest way to dispose of recalled foods. Then, customers can bring a valid receipt to Whole Foods for a full refund. For any other concerns, customers can contact C.H. Guenther & Son LLC at 1-210-227-1401. Or, for more information about the recall, check out the FDA website.
This isn't the only recall announced on March 14 that could affect those allergic to eggs. HAR Marspeth Corp in New York also put out a recall on its JINGA GLASS NOODLE W/ VEGETABLES due to undeclared eggs. These noodles were sold at H Mart stores around the country. No illnesses have been reported related to this product either.
Even if products don't claim to contain certain ingredients, or restaurants have an allergy-friendly menu, accidents happen, and you never know when an allergic reaction could occur. To prevent future illnesses, stay up to date on signs of an allergic reaction. If you experience symptoms such as hives, sneezing, coughing, wheezing, or digestive problems, see a doctor for treatment. (And consider keeping an EpiPen on hand at home, just in case.)