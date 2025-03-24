The Best Way To Cook Cabbage To Make It Less Gassy

If you're a fan of cabbage but not its after-effects on your gut, you're not alone. While packed with vitamins and other vital nutrients, this versatile vegetable has a notorious reputation for causing gas. But before you cross it off your grocery list permanently, there are ways to prepare this cruciferous vegetable that won't leave you feeling bloated and flatulent, and you can keep your favorite cabbage dishes on your household menus. One culprit behind the discomfort is raffinose, a sugar that is not digestible by the enzymes in our bodies, producing gas when processed by our gut bacteria. This, combined with cabbage's high fiber content, means that this vegetable may require more effort from your digestive tract. The sulfuric compounds in cabbage also impart a distinct, unpleasant odor to the gas.

The good news is that there are many delicious ways to cook cabbage to soften the fibers and reduce the amount of sulfur, making this healthy vegetable easier to digest and more enjoyable to eat. Fermenting your cabbage into sauerkraut or a classic kimchi would be our number one recommendation to transform the vegetable from your gut's nemesis to an ally. This is because fermentation, unlike pickling, is a result of bacteria converting sugars into acid. The resulting acidic pH provides an optimum environment for certain gut-friendly probiotics to thrive, making fermented foods like kimchi and sauerkraut a great way to support digestive health while making you feel less gassy. Furthermore, longer fermentation times have been associated with reduced raffinose levels, minimizing the gassy aftereffects. However, there are other cooking methods that also make cabbage kinder to your tummy.