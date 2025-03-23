Just How Fresh Are Starbucks Beans?

When it comes to 34-week freshness, Starbucks credits the fact that it packages beans within two hours of roasting. In the world of coffee, though, "fresh" doesn't just mean that the coffee was roasted very recently — fresh means that the taste of the coffee bean is at its highest quality. The best flavor doesn't emerge immediately, so although the two-hour roast-to-bag turnaround helps Starbucks coffee last longer in the package, you don't actually want your coffee to be too fresh.

When coffee beans are roasted, heat converts the beans' amino acids and sugars into carbon dioxide. Initially, the beans are holding on to a lot of this CO2, which doesn't taste great when you turn beans into brew. Coffee beans have to go through a process called degassing, wherein the beans rest while CO2 is released. Different types of coffee, levels of roast, and roasting methods will all inform the ideal amount of degassing time, but the general rule of thumb is that coffee beans are at their freshest somewhere between seven and 21 days after roasting. Espresso beans are typically on the longer side of that standard, and regular filter brews take less time.

Many coffee manufacturers print a roast date on their bags, but Starbucks doesn't. The company's unopened bags will last for a while, but you won't have a date to help you decide if the coffee is at its peak freshness.