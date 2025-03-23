How To Cut Cabbage For The Ultimate Corned Beef

Corned beef and cabbage is an Irish-American tradition for all the big holidays, bringing flavors from one land to another to make one unforgettable dish. Many Irish people entered the United States in the 19th century when their home country faced a large famine, and foods such as beef and cabbage were more affordable in the New World. Corned beef has a meaty, umami taste that needs some vegetables to balance it, and the oft-overlooked cabbage is part of what makes this dish shine.

The best way to cut cabbage and maximize its flavor and texture is by taking the whole and splitting it into wedges. Depending on the size, one head should produce around six to eight equal wedges. The easiest way to do this is by splitting the head down the middle and cutting each half into three or four sections each. You might want to pull out the big knife for this job. Cutting the cabbage into wedges allows for more control while cooking because it keeps the seasonings and marinades enveloped between the folds.