How To Cut Cabbage For The Ultimate Corned Beef
Corned beef and cabbage is an Irish-American tradition for all the big holidays, bringing flavors from one land to another to make one unforgettable dish. Many Irish people entered the United States in the 19th century when their home country faced a large famine, and foods such as beef and cabbage were more affordable in the New World. Corned beef has a meaty, umami taste that needs some vegetables to balance it, and the oft-overlooked cabbage is part of what makes this dish shine.
The best way to cut cabbage and maximize its flavor and texture is by taking the whole and splitting it into wedges. Depending on the size, one head should produce around six to eight equal wedges. The easiest way to do this is by splitting the head down the middle and cutting each half into three or four sections each. You might want to pull out the big knife for this job. Cutting the cabbage into wedges allows for more control while cooking because it keeps the seasonings and marinades enveloped between the folds.
Preparing and cooking cabbage wedges
Before doing any chopping, make sure you wash your cabbage and peel any damaged leaves. How you lather and season it is up to you, but just cooking oil, salt, and pepper will do the trick. We recommend leaving the cabbage's core attached during the cooking process so that the leaves don't separate and scatter. The wedge format works for both of the standard green cabbage cooking methods of searing, roasting, or boiling.
Cooking green cabbage in a skillet or popping it in the oven gives it a drier, crunchier texture with a pleasant sear on the outside. Seared and roasted cabbage is a good choice for people seeking a spicier, greener taste or a vegetable to pair with sauce. You can even throw cabbage in the air-fryer for a similar result. Boiled cabbage can be thrown into a stock pot with vegetables and meat, absorbing all the savory flavors and softening into delicious semi-translucent bites. Whenever your wedges are done cooking, you can remove the leaves from the little bit of core on the bottom or leave them intact for visual appeal. The result is the same: a corned beef side you'll want again and again.