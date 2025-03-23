Although they both come from the same evergreen shrub (Camellia sinensis), there's a lot that separates matcha powder from green tea. Matcha is made from green tea leaves that spent the last several weeks in the shade to increase chlorophyll levels for a bright green color. The leaves are then steamed and ground into a fine powder. For green tea, they're entirely sun-grown, then they're quickly heated to avoid oxidation before being rolled and dried.

When you brew a creamy matcha tea or use it to make a batch of green tea ice cream, the concentrated flavor doesn't dissolve into the liquids. Instead, it's suspended, so you're essentially ingesting the entire leaf. Because matcha powder is so fine, the texture of your homemade green tea ice cream will still be smooth, if a touch powdery, with an intense green color and sweet, grassy flavor. Because green tea leaves are steeped and then removed, both the flavor and color are much less intense, making them unsuitable for ice cream. But grinding them into a powder also doesn't work because the anti-oxidation process also makes them quite bitter. And the sun-grown leaves contain less chlorophyll, yielding a duller color as well.

Perhaps one day, Drummond will try her hand at green tea ice cream again. But next time, she should opt for a well-reviewed matcha powder instead, like the nuanced Naoki Matcha Powder, affordable Everyday Matcha Powder, or Chamberlain Coffee Matcha, which many reviewers like for its smooth texture.