The Condiment You Should Add When Breading Fried Chicken

Dijon mustard, with its grainy texture and refined yet tangy flavor, makes a croissant ham and cheese sandwich taste divine. But it also has the potential to elevate your fried chicken recipe so high, it practically rockets into the stratosphere.

The Dijon mustard adds pungent and sophisticated flavor notes that complement other common fried chicken spices, like seasoning salt, black or white pepper, paprika, garlic powder, and onion powder. In the process, Dijon mustard softens the muscle meat in the chicken in the same way buttermilk would, making it a viable substitution if you have one and not the other.

The simplest way to ensure your chicken has a mustardy nip in each bite is to mix a bit of the Dijon into the wet ingredients on your breading station before you dip the chicken into it. Or double up. It's one of the reasons you absolutely need dry mustard in your pantry. Amazon sells a British brand called Colman's dry mustard that has a nice bite to complement the egg wash's punchy Dijon flavor.