What Is Strawberry Arnaud And Why Is It So Expensive?
Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius may not have had sweets in mind when he claimed that "very little is needed to make a happy life," but there's no denying that only a few things bring us as much joy as the first bite of our favorite dessert. However, when most people think of desserts, they might imagine a slice of red velvet cake or a decadent chocolate mousse. Sweet and relatively budget-friendly, these are a great way to finish off a delicious meal.
But, not all desserts are easy on our wallets. A look at the world's most expensive desserts is all it takes to realize that some could cost you an actual fortune. But perhaps the one that stands out from the rest due to its eye-watering price is none other than the famous Strawberry Arnaud. Found at Arnaud's Restaurant in New Orleans' French Quarter, an institution launched by French wine salesman Arnaud Cazenave in 1918, this fancy little bowl of strawberries comes with a staggering $9.85 million price tag — that is of course, if you're brave enough to order it.
But why does it cost so much? While there are several reasons behind its ridiculous price, let's start with the most extravagant one: It's garnished with a 10.06-carat engagement ring made by fine art and jewelry store MS Rau Antiques.
What other extras are part of the experience?
Arnaud's restaurant prides itself on having helped create special romantic moments for guests for over 40 years, but this might be the pinnacle of their efforts. The dish is essentially a posh take on the restaurant's classic dessert offering, which is made of strawberries, French vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, some mint, and a special sauce made from port wine. Aside from the royal blue diamond ring, the elevated treat also comes with their special French 75 cocktail, which not only includes Cristal Champagne but is also sprinkled with edible 24-carat gold flakes, just like the world's most expensive burger which is made out of a bougie type of beef.
However, if you're not planning to pop the question in the near future but would still love to try this sweet delicacy, there's no need to worry you'll have to work endless hours for the rest of your life to pay it off. You could simply order the original $9 version, which is always on the restaurant's menu. Ultimately, if you're far from New Orleans with no plans to visit anytime soon, there's still a very good chance you could recreate the recipe at home by whipping up a port sauce to drizzle over a scoop of vanilla ice cream with some whipped cream and strawberries.