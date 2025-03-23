What Is Strawberry Arnaud And Why Is It So Expensive?

Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius may not have had sweets in mind when he claimed that "very little is needed to make a happy life," but there's no denying that only a few things bring us as much joy as the first bite of our favorite dessert. However, when most people think of desserts, they might imagine a slice of red velvet cake or a decadent chocolate mousse. Sweet and relatively budget-friendly, these are a great way to finish off a delicious meal.

But, not all desserts are easy on our wallets. A look at the world's most expensive desserts is all it takes to realize that some could cost you an actual fortune. But perhaps the one that stands out from the rest due to its eye-watering price is none other than the famous Strawberry Arnaud. Found at Arnaud's Restaurant in New Orleans' French Quarter, an institution launched by French wine salesman Arnaud Cazenave in 1918, this fancy little bowl of strawberries comes with a staggering $9.85 million price tag — that is of course, if you're brave enough to order it.

But why does it cost so much? While there are several reasons behind its ridiculous price, let's start with the most extravagant one: It's garnished with a 10.06-carat engagement ring made by fine art and jewelry store MS Rau Antiques.