With all the different brands of butter on the shelf, it can be hard to decide what to add to the cart. To narrow down the options, get some advice from professionals like Martha Stewart. For all those fans of this culinary icon, her all-time favorite butter is the Plugrà Premium European Style Unsalted Butter. And trust us, it's worth the price.

This American-made butter is free of artificial preservatives or similar additions and is one of our favorite grocery store butter brands. Created by chefs with a special butterfat content of 82%, those who make this ingredient claim it's the perfect amount of butterfat. For reference, most domestic sticks have a lower butterfat content of 80%. The added fat makes Plugrà taste like freshly churned butter and is an extra rich and luxurious choice for baked goods and savory meals alike.

Martha Steward once used 30 pounds of this butter to make 35 pies. Since just 1 pound of this butter retails for over $6, this ingredient must really be worth it. For all those who don't need to buy 36 sticks of butter at once, other stores like Walmart sell two-packs of Plugrà, too. These packages retail for around $3.