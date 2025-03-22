Martha Stewart's All-Time Favorite Butter Is Worth The Price
With all the different brands of butter on the shelf, it can be hard to decide what to add to the cart. To narrow down the options, get some advice from professionals like Martha Stewart. For all those fans of this culinary icon, her all-time favorite butter is the Plugrà Premium European Style Unsalted Butter. And trust us, it's worth the price.
This American-made butter is free of artificial preservatives or similar additions and is one of our favorite grocery store butter brands. Created by chefs with a special butterfat content of 82%, those who make this ingredient claim it's the perfect amount of butterfat. For reference, most domestic sticks have a lower butterfat content of 80%. The added fat makes Plugrà taste like freshly churned butter and is an extra rich and luxurious choice for baked goods and savory meals alike.
Martha Steward once used 30 pounds of this butter to make 35 pies. Since just 1 pound of this butter retails for over $6, this ingredient must really be worth it. For all those who don't need to buy 36 sticks of butter at once, other stores like Walmart sell two-packs of Plugrà, too. These packages retail for around $3.
What fans have to say about Plugrá brand
Martha Stewart isn't the only big fan of Plugrà. Some chefs took to Reddit to share their love for this brand, and one fan shared their thoughts on its consistency: "With the Plugra[,] no matter what I made[,] it always turned out well comparable to other brands," they said. Another customer called Plugrà their favorite "general use butter." Others bought this brand sparingly due to the high price.
To save some money, one chef recommended saving high-quality butter like Plugrà for recipes with a more pronounced butter flavor while opting for a cheaper brand for other meals. Some butter varieties are indeed better for different jobs, and when it comes to scrambled eggs, Martha Stewart uses a totally different type of butter, so this suggestion makes sense.
Still, for all those keen on trying Plugrà, the brand makes other varieties beyond unsalted. They also have salted sticks, solid options, and a spreadable tub with olive oil and sea salt. There are also different sizes available, from bulk for professional kitchens to 8-ounce packs for the home. While there are some brands of butter you should leave on store shelves, Plugrà is not one of them. Give the brand a try to see if you and Martha Stewart agree.