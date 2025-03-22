The Genius Trick For Crispy Waffles Every Time Is A Simple Finishing Touch

Whether covered in chocolate and topped with a generous amount of fresh cream and strawberries, or drenched in some sweet maple syrup and finished off with several pieces of crispy bacon, waffles are the ultimate comfort food that always puts a smile on your face. And while they may have roots that stretch as far back as ancient Greece, waffles are deeply ingrained in American history, with more than 120 million Americans devouring them in 2020 alone. However, if you've ever put your cooking skills to the test with this beloved treat, then you probably know that club soda is the little secret behind the fluffiest waffles of your life.

While mastering the art of making them flawlessly fluffy is one of the basics in the preparation process, the second step to achieving that irresistibly delicious bite is nailing waffles' crispy exterior. Now, you might think that pressing them in the waffle iron would do the trick and get them done, but there's one extra step that will make sure all the excess moisture is gone and the crispness sticks around. Has it ever crossed your mind to put them in the oven for some extra crunch?

While this might seem completely unnecessary as they're already cooked, popping them in the oven after they're ready will help draw out even more moisture from the batter through a process called evaporation. This in turn will make them even crispier than before. That said, what's the proper way to do it?