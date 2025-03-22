The Genius Trick For Crispy Waffles Every Time Is A Simple Finishing Touch
Whether covered in chocolate and topped with a generous amount of fresh cream and strawberries, or drenched in some sweet maple syrup and finished off with several pieces of crispy bacon, waffles are the ultimate comfort food that always puts a smile on your face. And while they may have roots that stretch as far back as ancient Greece, waffles are deeply ingrained in American history, with more than 120 million Americans devouring them in 2020 alone. However, if you've ever put your cooking skills to the test with this beloved treat, then you probably know that club soda is the little secret behind the fluffiest waffles of your life.
While mastering the art of making them flawlessly fluffy is one of the basics in the preparation process, the second step to achieving that irresistibly delicious bite is nailing waffles' crispy exterior. Now, you might think that pressing them in the waffle iron would do the trick and get them done, but there's one extra step that will make sure all the excess moisture is gone and the crispness sticks around. Has it ever crossed your mind to put them in the oven for some extra crunch?
While this might seem completely unnecessary as they're already cooked, popping them in the oven after they're ready will help draw out even more moisture from the batter through a process called evaporation. This in turn will make them even crispier than before. That said, what's the proper way to do it?
10 minutes is all it takes for a crispier bite
Since waffles only take around five minutes to cook (although this largely depends on the waffle iron itself), preheat your oven to 250 degrees Fahrenheit before adding the waffles. This will not only save you some precious time, but will also prevent the waffles from going soggy once they're out of the waffle iron. Once they're fully done cooking, transfer them to the oven and spread them out evenly on a single rack to prevent any steam buildup from ruining their texture. A sheet pan might sound more convenient at first — and let's be honest it really does a great job when it comes to making eggs in the oven for an easy breakfast that feeds a crowd — but in this case, it will only ruin the waffles and make them soft and floppy.
Once you've placed all the waffles safely inside the oven, it's time to let the heat work its magic. While this doesn't normally take more than 10 minutes, if you're not great with timing, simply check their color every now and then. When you notice that they've reached a beautiful golden finish (and a satisfying crisp), that's usually a good indicator that you should take them out. All that's left to do then is serve them warm with your preferred toppings and enjoy the unbelievable crispness that'll make you forget about ever going back to the old way of preparing them again.