What Flavor Are Red Vines, Anyway?
Red Vines, the surprisingly vegan candy, are still making waves in the candy scene even seven and a half decades after their creation. Not only has the brand stayed afloat despite competition from extremely similar challengers like Twizzlers, but the brand has solidified itself as a classic candy on grocery store shelves. However, unlike other iconic classic candies like Milky Way chocolate bars or Reese's Pieces (which were heavily featured in Steven Spielberg's 1982 film E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial), Red Vines are still a bit of a mystery. Namely, the mystery of what flavor Red Vine even is.
Despite the fact that original Red Vines are a singular bright shade of red, their flavor is often compared to a multitude of different berries. The company behind the famous candy, the American Licorice Company, doesn't provide a definitive answer either. Instead, the company has only ever referred to the taste as "original red" with no actual flavor being mentioned. Online sleuths have also been unable to come to a consensus, with some deeming the flavor cherry, some strawberry, and some settling on mixed berry.
Different flavors of Red Vines
While the Red Vines' original red flavor is undoubtedly the most iconic, there are actually a few different flavors offered by the brand — many of which are more self-explanatory flavors. Some of Red Vines' less confusing flavors include grape, (sugar-free) strawberry, and "Made Simple" mixed berry. While the existence of a specific mixed berry flavor could mean that the original red flavor is definitely not mixed berry at all, this is ultimately up for debate among candy fans. Red Vines also offers a black licorice variety, the flavor of which is often described as bitter and earthy – arguably as confusing as the term original red.
On top of their unique flavors, Red Vines also offers the original red in "SuperStrings" form — which are made to be peeled and shared — as well as singular tubed Red Ropes. Despite the confusion surrounding Red Vines' most iconic flavor, loyal customers keep coming back for more. Whether it's the mystery or the deliciously sweet taste, very few can keep away from a fresh pack of Red Vines.