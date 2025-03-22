What Flavor Are Red Vines, Anyway?

Red Vines, the surprisingly vegan candy, are still making waves in the candy scene even seven and a half decades after their creation. Not only has the brand stayed afloat despite competition from extremely similar challengers like Twizzlers, but the brand has solidified itself as a classic candy on grocery store shelves. However, unlike other iconic classic candies like Milky Way chocolate bars or Reese's Pieces (which were heavily featured in Steven Spielberg's 1982 film E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial), Red Vines are still a bit of a mystery. Namely, the mystery of what flavor Red Vine even is.

Despite the fact that original Red Vines are a singular bright shade of red, their flavor is often compared to a multitude of different berries. The company behind the famous candy, the American Licorice Company, doesn't provide a definitive answer either. Instead, the company has only ever referred to the taste as "original red" with no actual flavor being mentioned. Online sleuths have also been unable to come to a consensus, with some deeming the flavor cherry, some strawberry, and some settling on mixed berry.