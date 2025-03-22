The Fatty, Flavorful Cut Of Pork Traditionally Used For Ramen
There's a lot to love about ramen. The traditional Japanese comfort food is full to the brim with flavor, can be customized to fit your liking, and features a slew of unique and fun ingredients that are sure to make you salivate. There are a few standout pieces in traditional ramen, from those deliciously jammy soy-marinated eggs to narutomaki, the unique fish cake that you often see in ramen. At the core of most hearty bowls of ramen are some succulent pieces of tender pork, known more officially as chashu pork. But, what's so special about this pork?
At its most essential, chashu pork is pork belly that has been slowly braised until it becomes irresistibly tender. Usually braised in a variety of seasoning ingredients, such as soy sauce, sake, and mirin (among others), chashu pork not only tops the charts on the texture side, but it also packs a ton of flavor. There's a reason why chashu pork is about as close to a requirement as you can get when making ramen; its rich flavors and texture make it hard to turn down.
How is chashu pork made?
In terms of the cut of meat itself, chashu pork starts off as just a regular piece of pork belly. The fatty cut of pork is great for slow braising, as it becomes super juicy, making each bite soft and tender. Of course, a unique feature of chashu pork is that you'll often see it in a circular shape, having been rolled up and tied prior to braising. You don't see this absolutely every time with chashu pork, but this method is often used as it tends to result in a juicier final product.
There's one critical piece of preparation that makes chashu pork stand out from other kinds of pork, and that's low and slow braising. To achieve both tenderness and juiciness, chashu pork is cooked for several hours at a low heat — around 275 degrees Fahrenheit — before being chilled for even more time. This allows for minimal moisture loss, easy cutting, and ensures that the meat develops maximum flavor. So, whether you go the traditionalist's route or try a tangy, spicy kimchi ramen, adding chashu pork will greatly benefit your final dish.