The Fatty, Flavorful Cut Of Pork Traditionally Used For Ramen

There's a lot to love about ramen. The traditional Japanese comfort food is full to the brim with flavor, can be customized to fit your liking, and features a slew of unique and fun ingredients that are sure to make you salivate. There are a few standout pieces in traditional ramen, from those deliciously jammy soy-marinated eggs to narutomaki, the unique fish cake that you often see in ramen. At the core of most hearty bowls of ramen are some succulent pieces of tender pork, known more officially as chashu pork. But, what's so special about this pork?

At its most essential, chashu pork is pork belly that has been slowly braised until it becomes irresistibly tender. Usually braised in a variety of seasoning ingredients, such as soy sauce, sake, and mirin (among others), chashu pork not only tops the charts on the texture side, but it also packs a ton of flavor. There's a reason why chashu pork is about as close to a requirement as you can get when making ramen; its rich flavors and texture make it hard to turn down.