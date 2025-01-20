What Are Fish Cakes, And Why Are They In Your Ramen?

Prepared in the classic Japanese style, ramen is a comfort dish loaded with flavor. It's no surprise the dish is surging in restaurant popularity over recent years, with several qualities contributing to its easy-to-love nature. While the magic is impossible to pin down, an attribute that undoubtedly enhances the appeal is ramen's diverse range of toppings.

Just glance at the bowl of broth and noodles, and you'll find an assembly of delicious components like jammy, soy-marinated eggs, some meaty pork chashu, nori, and marinated bamboo menma aesthetically laid on top. Especially eye-catching are narutomaki, or the vibrant white ridged fish cakes with pink swirls. By way of its unique appearance, the foodstuff inspires curiosity to those unfamiliar. Made of a fish paste seasoned with sugar, salt, and other ingredients, it's a shelf-stable ingredient uncommon in the U.S. However, this fish cake style packs in a remarkable appeal worth investigating.