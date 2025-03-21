How Old Is The World's Oldest Bourbon?

In 2021, an anonymous connoisseur paid $137,000 for a bottle of Old Ingledew bourbon that is thought to be the oldest in the world. This Old Ingledew bourbon is the only surviving member of a set of three bought by financier John Pierpont Morgan at the turn of the 20th century. It's in an amber demijohn-style bottle with the words "Evans & Ragland" stamped in the glass. And for the past few decades, it's been passed through generations of the Drake family in South Carolina, stored in a wooden box with a note that says, according to The Newberry Observer, "Dear Francis, If the Drakes would have all the happiness we wish for them they would be the happiest family in the world. The attached gift is a conversation piece! Maude and James F. Byrnes."

The Drakes knew the bottle was old; it was given to a family member in the 1950s by Supreme Court Justice James Byrnes. But nobody knew exactly how old this bottle of bourbon was until it was passed down to Rex Woolbright (he got it from his uncle), and Woolbright decided to sell it. During auction preparations, Skinner Auctioneers, with the assistance of the University of Georgia, did some Carbon 14 testing that revealed this bourbon is about 260 years old, made somewhere between 1762 and 1802. That's Revolutionary War-era bourbon, possibly from a time when the very first batches were shipped from Kentucky to New Orleans via the Mississippi River.