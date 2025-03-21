Martha Stewart's Butternut Squash Soup Gets A Classy Twist From One Key Ingredient

Butternut squash soup is one of those dishes made for cold nights, with a warm aroma and an even more comforting taste at the dinner table. It's also one of those dishes that can taste a little different each time it is made, showcasing different sets spicy, herbal, or sweeter notes depending on the chef. Simple and nutty, roasted butternut squash soup has a cozy element, but Martha Stewart's recipe takes butternut squash soup to the next level using apples as a sweet secret ingredient. And you don't have to have just gone apple picking to infuse your house with the scent of autumn (though it's a good way to use up all those apples). You really can use any kind of apples for the recipe, choosing specific varieties based on what kind of flavors you want to highlight.

Martha adds two red or golden apples for every pound of peeled butternut squash to start out her soup. Other recipes use the tart Granny Smith apples for an even stronger contrast to the squash. Martha Stewart cooks her butternut squash in a sauce pan with sauteed onion. After the squash has softened a bit, she adds apple chunks and other ingredients. After everything has cooked for a bit, she puts it in a blender and mixes everything until it's smooth. Then, it goes back in the pan. You could also roast the apples and butternut squash before combining it with other ingredients like a variety of fresh or dried herbs, to get an extra layer of flavor.