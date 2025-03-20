This 2-Ingredient Ginger Ale Cocktail Is A Classic For A Reason

Every cocktail tells a story, or at least conjures a tableau. A martini signals sultry nights with affluent suitors, the perfect margarita envisages basking in the sun, and bloody marys bring to mind languid brunches and afternoons free from responsibility. The whiskey ginger is a rare tipple that's both simple and versatile. One can imagine sipping one in front a roaring fire après ski or near the grill on a warm day. That anytime, any place quality makes it an all-occasion staple.

Typically made with one part whiskey and three parts ginger ale, a whiskey ginger is at once crisply refreshing and warmly soothing thanks to the combination of crackling soda and strong spirit. Given that the number of ingredients at play is the main difference between a cocktail and a mixed drink, the whiskey ginger technically falls into the latter category, but its flavor profile is still rewardingly complex.