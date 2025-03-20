This 2-Ingredient Ginger Ale Cocktail Is A Classic For A Reason
Every cocktail tells a story, or at least conjures a tableau. A martini signals sultry nights with affluent suitors, the perfect margarita envisages basking in the sun, and bloody marys bring to mind languid brunches and afternoons free from responsibility. The whiskey ginger is a rare tipple that's both simple and versatile. One can imagine sipping one in front a roaring fire après ski or near the grill on a warm day. That anytime, any place quality makes it an all-occasion staple.
Typically made with one part whiskey and three parts ginger ale, a whiskey ginger is at once crisply refreshing and warmly soothing thanks to the combination of crackling soda and strong spirit. Given that the number of ingredients at play is the main difference between a cocktail and a mixed drink, the whiskey ginger technically falls into the latter category, but its flavor profile is still rewardingly complex.
Micro-changes for major whiskey ginger effect
Because you're only using two components, you'll want to source the best whiskey and ginger ale you can afford. Inferior products have nowhere to hide in such a simple preparation. Irish whiskey is the classic choice in this case, and Boylan ginger ale (our number one pick among ginger ale brands) makes for a terrific mixer. We're not kidding about all of those potential whiskey ginger celebrations. It's easy to transform this simple sipper into a customized drink with little more than a change in garnish.
A cinnamon stick or a cranberry sprig alongside a bit of rosemary can transform your whiskey ginger into the headliner at your next holiday party. (You'll also need to incorporate some actual juice if you're aiming for a familiar cranberry flavor.) A squeeze of lime (the typical garnish for whiskey ginger) gives it a bright, summery lift. You can also add some candied ginger to give the drink a spicy, sweet treat to chew on at next year's grown-up, Halloween fête.