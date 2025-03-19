Is There A Difference Between Kippered Beef And Beef Jerky?

Beef jerky is a fairly easy snack to come by at any gas station convenience store for good reason. It's easy to hold, and you can just pull them out of the bag and nosh on them during a road trip. Once in a while, you may come by a slightly different breed of beef strips, called kippered beef. The word "kipper" tends to be associated with fish, specifically kippered herring. This fish style is made by cutting open the filet then salting and smoking it to preserve it. Folks often refer to smoked herring as "kippers" when they're discussing the canned fish product that pops up in pantries. If you used the same method to kipper beef, would that just be making beef jerky?

While kippered beef is very real, the two aren't quite the same. Texture-wise, kippered beef is not nearly as dry or chewy as beef jerky. Much like kippered herring, you can make kippered beef by salting, smoking, and seasoning beef. The end result is still very tender and there's still plenty of the meat's natural juices flowing inside. Meanwhile, standard beef jerky is thin, trimmed beef which is fully dehydrated. Jerky tends to be very chewy and much easier to eat by hand because it won't be leaking any moisture. Kippered beef is less common than beef jerky, although you can still find it for sale under names such as Jack Link's slow-cooked beef steak.