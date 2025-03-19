Is There Caffeine In McDonald's Sweet Tea?

Despite the fact that a refreshing glass of sweet tea can be the healthier option compared to its sugary soda counterpart, there is caffeine in McDonald's sweet tea — and quite a bit of it, too! The beverage has 100 milligrams of caffeine per 32 fluid ounces, which is the size of a large sweet tea from the chain's American locations. While it varies from person to person, most healthy adults can consume up to 400 milligrams of caffeine per day. This means that a single serving of large sweet tea from McDonald's would provide a quarter of this amount, so anyone looking to order the beverage should be careful regarding their caffeine intake.