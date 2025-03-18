How To Keep White Chocolate From Browning In The Oven

Learning how to properly bake with chocolate is crucial for pretty much all pastry chefs, amateur and professional alike. But it can also be something of a minefield, especially since different types of chocolate present unique benefits and challenges when baking. White chocolate, which is made from cocoa butter without cocoa solids, already confounds our traditional understanding of chocolate — so much so that the FDA even refused to recognize it as chocolate until 2002. And while it's useful in tons of delicious recipes, baking with it does require some finesse.

One of the main issues to avoid when baking with white chocolate is browning. Though caramelized white chocolate can be scrumptious under some circumstances, it's not always the flavor or texture that you're looking for in a dessert, especially when it starts to cross the line from toasted to burnt. For tips on how to prevent your white chocolate treats from getting too much color, Chowhound talked exclusively with Laura Kasavan, a baking wizard and the founder of Tutti Dolci Baking Recipes.

Kasavan's advice when working with white chocolate is to be extra cautious about oven exposure time. "I like to pull any baked goods with white chocolate out of the oven a minute or two early," she says. "The cookies, brownies, bars, or whatever else you're baking will continue to cook from the residual heat of the pan, while the white chocolate will retain its color."