The Worst Cottage Cheese Brand Is Way Too Mushy For Our Taste

Let's start with the positives. As with all food rankings, taste is subjective. So if you like the taste of Publix 1% Cottage Cheese, you'll be well rewarded by its price. Robyn Blocker acquired a 24-ounce container for just $3.99, which is only $0.17 per ounce. Not bad at all if you're just pureeing your cottage cheese into other ingredients. They also offer fat-free and 4% milkfat varieties at similar prices, so perhaps something was just off with the 1% version.

Now for the negatives. Taste-wise, Blocker describes this cottage cheese as tangy, but in the bad, maybe-this-has-expired way. Rather than being thick and creamy, this option was excessively watery. As soon as she uncovered a cheese curd, it was mushy and water-logged. Not exactly a texture you'd like to eat on its own and perhaps not a consistency that's easy to incorporate into a dish. What knocked Publix down a few more pegs was its ingredient list. Blocker points to guar gum, locust bean gum, carrageenan, and also maltodextrin as not-so-simple additives, the last of which is one that some consumers are advised to avoid for health reasons.

Sometimes, the product is worth the price — Blocker's favorite cottage cheese brand, Good Culture 2% Cottage Cheese, was the most expensive option. But there's no reason to pay good money for a subpar product, so skip out on Publix's low-fat cottage cheese and save yourself the possible stomach pain.