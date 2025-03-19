Which Chocolate Doesn't Contain Caffeine?

Of all the things that might keep a person up at night, chocolate doesn't typically top the list. Coffee, blue light, and the meaning of life are all much more well-known culprits. But the ubiquitous sweet treat can contain that stimulating compound, caffeine, depending on the variety. As always, if caffeine poses a medical threat, study package labels and consult with medical professionals before assuming any foodstuff is safe.

White chocolate is generally caffeine-free for the same reason plenty of people will not categorize it as chocolate at all. White chocolate does not contain any of the naturally caffeinated cocoa solids compulsory for creating a botanically accurate chocolate. Even the FDA once ruled out white chocolate as real chocolate. Ergo, chocolate with the heaviest presence of cocoa solids will contain the most caffeine. A 100-gram piece of milk chocolate will contain 20 milligrams of caffeine, according to the USDA. The same amount of an entry level dark chocolate kicks that up to 43 milligrams. Each of those numbers are still relatively low, as the common anecdotal measure of caffeine, an 8-ounce cup of coffee, contains about 95 milligrams of caffeine. Only some of the darkest chocolates, starting at a makeup of 70% cacao solids, will begin approaching that caffeine content, at 80 milligrams per 100 grams.