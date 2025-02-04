What Flavor Is Tin Roof Ice Cream, Anyway?

Some ice creams have names that give you absolutely no clue whatsoever about what's inside the carton, and there are few better examples than tin roof ice cream. It certainly doesn't taste like a tin roof or even a tin spoon.

This craveable ice cream creation features vanilla ice cream with swirls of fudgy chocolate sundae sauce and a smattering of roasted peanuts dipped in chocolate shell. Some modern versions even include marshmallow crème.

Originally created as a sundae between 1916 and the 1930s (depending on which source you consult) at the Potter Sundry by Harold Dean "Pinky" Thayer, it most likely gets its name from the tin roof under which it was made. Such a strangely bucolic beginning is apropos given that ice cream sundaes were invented because of a bizarre law, themselves. The ingredient combo turned out to be such a hit it gave rise to other ice cream options, including Dairy Queen's Peanut Buster Parfait in addition to cake and pie recipes.