Are Olive Oil And Avocado Oil Interchangeable?
You gathered your ingredients, you set your mise en place, and you preheated your oven and/or stove top. You might think that this means you're ready to cook, but you'd be wrong. Unless you've picked the correct cooking oil, you aren't ready to stir, sauté, or sizzle. In fact, using the wrong cooking oil might just make your cooking project go up in smoke — literally.
Take, for example, olive and avocado oil. These two particularly popular cooking oils have been kicking up quite a stir, thanks to their nutritionally dense nature and multi-purpose capabilities. These two fruit-based oils are often found side by side in the grocery store, and one might be tempted to use them interchangeably.
However, these two oils are not one and the same, especially when you're dealing with high heats. Avocado has a higher smoke point than olive oil. Avocado oil has a smoke point of about 480 degrees Fahrenheit if it is unrefined, while most extra virgin olive oil has a smoke point of 375 degrees Fahrenheit, making it less ideal for high heat situation such as stir frying. Avocado also has a more neutral taste, making it a better choice for cooking rather than serving. Interestingly, chef Bobby Flay actually prefers using avocado oil in his pasta sauce because of its neutral flavor. Conversely, many olive oils, depending on quality, have a distinct flavor that makes them great for drizzling over pasta, or even serving up as a dipping sauce. With this in mind, let's further explore the possibilities of each oil.
How to use each oil for recipes
As stated above, the two main differences between avocado and olive oil are their taste and smoke point, and these two differences should guide precisely how and when you use either oil. Because olive oil tends to have a lower smoke point than avocado oil (though the smoke points of olive oil do vary based on type), you should avoid using olive oil for high heat cooking projects such as roasting or pan frying. In these cases, avocado is the way to go. Additionally, if you're looking to deep fry, avocado oil is the oil for you, though its high price point might be a deterrent.
If you're sautéing foods at a lower temperature, over a longer period of time, using olive oil in your pan is a great option. Olive oil, especially extra virgin olive oil, is also great for use in sauces, as a dip, and in salad dressing thanks to its unique, complex flavor profile. Olive oil can even be served on its own, or infused with herbs and garlic to be used as a dip for bread, or a drizzle to top pasta. Just make sure to keep a few pointers in mind when picking out a quality olive oil. Because of its flavor, it also makes a great choice for baking. An olive oil and citrus cake (maybe with a hint of rosemary) makes for a delicious summertime dessert. Ultimately, both olive and avocado oil are great items to have on hand. Knowing which oil works in each situation is key to getting the best out of both.