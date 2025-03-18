Are Olive Oil And Avocado Oil Interchangeable?

You gathered your ingredients, you set your mise en place, and you preheated your oven and/or stove top. You might think that this means you're ready to cook, but you'd be wrong. Unless you've picked the correct cooking oil, you aren't ready to stir, sauté, or sizzle. In fact, using the wrong cooking oil might just make your cooking project go up in smoke — literally.

Take, for example, olive and avocado oil. These two particularly popular cooking oils have been kicking up quite a stir, thanks to their nutritionally dense nature and multi-purpose capabilities. These two fruit-based oils are often found side by side in the grocery store, and one might be tempted to use them interchangeably.

However, these two oils are not one and the same, especially when you're dealing with high heats. Avocado has a higher smoke point than olive oil. Avocado oil has a smoke point of about 480 degrees Fahrenheit if it is unrefined, while most extra virgin olive oil has a smoke point of 375 degrees Fahrenheit, making it less ideal for high heat situation such as stir frying. Avocado also has a more neutral taste, making it a better choice for cooking rather than serving. Interestingly, chef Bobby Flay actually prefers using avocado oil in his pasta sauce because of its neutral flavor. Conversely, many olive oils, depending on quality, have a distinct flavor that makes them great for drizzling over pasta, or even serving up as a dipping sauce. With this in mind, let's further explore the possibilities of each oil.