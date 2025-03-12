What To Use In Your Cocktail If You Don't Have Bitters

Shaking (or stirring) up a bracing, perfectly balanced cocktail has become a coveted craft skill for home bartenders in recent years. We strive to present guests with a well-made daiquiri or margarita. However, there's one essential yet oft-forgotten ingredient that may be missing from your liquor cabinet: bitters. Bitters are concentrated flavor extracts (usually made with a high alcohol base) that add aromatic notes, depth, and brightness to drinks. They're a small component by volume, but vital for fine-tuning many cocktails. So, what happens when you're fresh out?

According to journalist and cocktail expert Caroline Pardilla, you have options, particularly if you keep aperitifs, digestifs, and acerbic liqueurs on hand. The author of the new book "Margarita Time: 60+ Tequila & Mezcal Cocktails, Served Up, Over & Blended " spoke with Chowhound about how to save your cocktail hour in a pinch. Your first, best option when you're out of bitters is to head to the store. But as Pardilla notes, "If you absolutely do not want to leave your house to get bitters, you can cheat by using ⅛ teaspoon (equivalent to 2 dashes) of Campari (or any amaro) or absinthe to season your drink." Luckily, this sensible swap is relatively seamless.