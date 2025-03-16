Poaching Eggs For A Crowd? Ditch The Pot And Reach For A Muffin Pan

Poaching is one of the tastiest, most indulgent ways to prepare eggs for your morning meal. It's really no wonder they're a key ingredient in classic eggs Benedict — few people wouldn't enjoy a buttery, toasted English muffin coated in hot, golden, savory yolk and hollandaise. Yet, many home cooks balk at the idea of cooking this dish, often because of common pitfalls involved in making poached eggs. Fortunately, there's a cooking technique that takes most of the guesswork out of this tricky dish, and it involves a simple kitchen tool you likely already have — a muffin tin.

Using a muffin tin not only helps make poaching eggs easier for beginners, it offers a simple and practical way to prepare them a dozen at a time, which is useful when you're making brunch for a crowd. Rather than mulling over whether to add vinegar to your water or trying to add your eggs at just the right moment, you can simply crack them into the wells of your tin. The best method is one egg per well with a little water, then pop them in the oven to set.

Once your eggs are set to your liking, gently scoop them from the tin with a rubber spatula. You can also press a cutting board flat to the tin and turn the whole thing over if you're afraid of breaking the yolks prematurely. This method does produce cupcake-shaped eggs, but they'll taste just as delicious as the traditionally prepared variety.