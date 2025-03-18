For Pork-Free Carnitas, Reach For Tuna

When it comes to mouth-watering meaty bites, it's hard to beat carnitas. This Michoacán specialty flavors tough pork cuts with citrus, herbs, and spices, and slow-cooks them into crispy yet juicy morsels that stand apart from pulled pork. It's a rich creation that's hard to translate to other proteins, but there is one option that turns out delicious: tuna.

Sure, it may be nicknamed chicken of the sea, but with the right piece of tuna, the fish offers carnitas-like qualities. The key is to reach for a raw, fatty tuna cut like belly-sourced toro. You'll then cut the tuna into 1-inch cubes, which you can optionally quick-marinate in a mix of dried chiles and orange juice that resembles a typical carnitas marinade. Follow by cooking this on a searing-hot skillet, and you'll get a delectable crispy and smokey exterior that's truly steak-like. Loaded onto fresh tortillas and topped with morita-based salsa, pickled onions, and guacamole, these tacos will delight both seafood and meat lovers.