How To Prep Fresh Vs Frozen Lobster Tails For The Grill

Both frozen and fresh lobster tails need some prep work before they can be grilled. The tails need to be cleaned, which can be achieved by rinsing them. Next, the shells need to be split so the meat inside can be exposed. This also makes it easier to cook the meat more evenly, as the shell can be quite thick.

A common way to split the shell is called the butterfly method, which consists of slicing the tail in half vertically. To do so, start at the middle of the top of the shell and cut down to the tail. This can be achieved with the help of kitchen shears.

After the shell has been split, be sure to remove the center vein, also known as the lobster's digestive tract. While this vein is not dangerous to eat, it doesn't add to the flavor of the tails, and it can feel grainy when chewed. There might also be roe on the top of the tail, which you can remove and either discard or consume separately. That said, don't make the wasteful mistake we've all made with lobster — instead of discarding the shells, try saving them to make lobster stock.

