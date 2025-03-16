Do All Wines Contain Sugars?

Let's set the record straight: At the end of the day, wine is nothing but fermented grape juice. That means, whether you like it or not, sugar — more specifically, the residual sugar left post-fermentation — is a part of the deal.

The good news is not all wine boasts the same amount of sugar. A bone-dry bottle can have less than one sugar calorie per glass, making it nearly impossible for most people to detect it. Meanwhile, a very sweet wine, such as France's iconic Sauternes, can have more than 130 sugar calories per glass. Out of those that fall somewhere in the middle, dry wines contain up to six sugar calories per glass, off-dry wines vary between six and 21, while sweet wines can go as high as 72.

But, which factors actually determine a wine's sugar content? It all comes down to the grape variety, the fermentation process, and a few other aspects, including the wine's style and the winemaker's production decisions.